Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in St. Joe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

