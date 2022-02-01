Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

AMWD stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $993.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

