Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 134.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 853,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

