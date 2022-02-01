Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

