Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 285.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.