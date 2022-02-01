Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

EQR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.10. 1,971,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,753. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

