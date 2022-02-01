Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of ETCMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.