Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $10.18. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

About Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

