Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $260,072.74 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Expanse has a market capitalization of $260,072.74 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

