EXRNchain (EXRN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $7,359.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

