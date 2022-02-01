Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

