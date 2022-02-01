Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Down 8%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.97 and last traded at $104.13. 1,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.