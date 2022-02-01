Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, CFO Scott Ray Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

