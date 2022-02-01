FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

