Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,750.00.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

