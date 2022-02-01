Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GD stock opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

