Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

