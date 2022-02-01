Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $12.14 Million in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $477,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $632,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Morphic by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 297,877 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Morphic stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.24.
MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
Morphic Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
