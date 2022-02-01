Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 413 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $146.18 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

