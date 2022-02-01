Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

