Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,352 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

