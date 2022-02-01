Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

