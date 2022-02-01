Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,772 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $27.31.

