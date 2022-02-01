Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

