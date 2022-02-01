Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.59 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

