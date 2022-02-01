Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 133 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

