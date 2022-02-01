Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Landstar System stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

