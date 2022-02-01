Financial Analysis: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.54 $10.13 billion $4.18 6.88 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.98% 13.00% 3.47% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Volkswagen and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 3 3 8 0 2.36 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volkswagen currently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.29%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Volkswagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

