FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

