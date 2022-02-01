FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

