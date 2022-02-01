FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $478,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $422.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

