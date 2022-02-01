FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $25.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

