FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

