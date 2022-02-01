FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,790 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

