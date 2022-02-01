First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

