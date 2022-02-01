First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FCBC opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

