First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

THFF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Get First Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.