First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,996,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:BIO opened at $599.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

