First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $138.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38.

