First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

