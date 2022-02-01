First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

