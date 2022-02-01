First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OZK stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.