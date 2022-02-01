First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7,273.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

