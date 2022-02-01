First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 332,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $8.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
