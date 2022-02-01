First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 332,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

