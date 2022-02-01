First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

Shares of QTEC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $131.53 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.