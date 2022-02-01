Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $61,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270 over the last 90 days.

COUR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 4,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

