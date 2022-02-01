Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 2.8% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $13.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.59. 5,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.56.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,506 shares of company stock worth $54,323,150. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

