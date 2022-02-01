Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.06 million to $1.02 billion. Five Below reported sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVE traded up $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,380. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

