Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

