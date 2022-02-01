Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 88.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.